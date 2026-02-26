DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Issues Earnings Results

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of DGNOF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,032. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

