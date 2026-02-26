Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 236.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 285,052 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the January 29th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,425.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,425.3 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Drax Group

Drax Group is a UK-based energy company primarily engaged in the generation of low-carbon electricity and the production of sustainable biomass. The company’s flagship facility, Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, is the largest single-site generator of renewable electricity in the United Kingdom. Over recent years, Drax has transitioned from coal to sustainably sourced wood pellets, positioning itself as a leader in the move toward carbon-neutral power generation. In addition to electricity generation, Drax Group operates a supply business serving industrial and commercial customers across the UK, providing tailored energy solutions with an emphasis on flexibility and carbon reduction.

Founded with the commissioning of Drax Power Station in the mid-1970s, the business was privatized following the UK electricity market reforms of the early 1990s and later listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2005.

