PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,188 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the January 29th total of 2,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,714. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

