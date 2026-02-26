Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 14.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.3290. Approximately 4,661,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,429,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue modestly beat estimates — Teladoc reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.14) versus consensus around ($0.19) and Q4 revenue of $642.3M above the Street view, showing better-than-expected quarter results that likely supported the stock lift. Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,682.68. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,576,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 212,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

