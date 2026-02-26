Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,471 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the January 29th total of 3,791 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNRG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KNRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 5,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,374. Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

About Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

KNRG is an actively managed ETF that seeks to deliver attractive monthly income by investing in credit instruments of energy and infrastructure companies. This includes bonds, notes, loans, and hybrid or preferred shares. The fund focuses on instruments that offer higher yields and higher credit quality compared to traditional high-yield bond indices.

