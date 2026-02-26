Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.73. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 76,508 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NRILY. Zacks Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

