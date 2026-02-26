Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Veracyte reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $141M (+19% YoY) , full‑year revenue of $517M (+16%), adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.6%, and $412.9M cash on hand while reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $570M–$582M.

Core test momentum remains robust—Decipher volume grew ~21% in Q4 (≈33% market penetration) and Afirma grew ~12% (≈38% market share)—management expects sustained double‑digit growth for these franchises.

Two major product launches are planned for 2026— TruMRD for muscle‑invasive bladder cancer (1H) and Prosigna as a U.S. LDT (summer)—supported by completed studies (e.g., NIGHTINGALE enrollment) and ongoing clinical evidence generation.

Operational improvements—full transition to the v2 transcriptome lowered Afirma no‑result rates and improved efficiency, helping testing gross margin (76.1%) and overall non‑GAAP gross margin (75.1%).

Guidance excludes roughly $10M of prior‑period collections recognized in 2025, Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be lower seasonally, and 2026 margin guidance (~25%) reflects planned incremental investments that could weigh on near‑term profitability.

VCYT stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 1,398,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,454. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.91. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 10,739 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $463,173.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,488.80. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,029.30. This trade represents a 59.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

