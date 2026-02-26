MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 282.4% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,351 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the January 29th total of 25,198 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,249 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,193,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

