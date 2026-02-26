MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 282.4% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,351 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the January 29th total of 25,198 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.
The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Income Municipal Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.