Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 82,122 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the January 29th total of 21,264 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Marimaca Copper Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS MARIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968. Marimaca Copper has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca copper project in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company’s primary objective is to bring its near‐surface, oxide copper deposit into production through a low‐cost, heap‐leach and solvent extraction‐electrowinning (SX‐EW) process. Marimaca Copper is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MARIF.

The Marimaca deposit hosts a substantial oxide resource with demonstrated grade and scale, supported by detailed drilling and metallurgical test work.

