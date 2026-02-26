Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,618 shares, a growth of 274.3% from the January 29th total of 13,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $2,091,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

