InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Up 294.9% in February

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,397,382 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the January 29th total of 353,819 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

InnoCare Pharma Trading Down 27.2%

OTCMKTS:INCPF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. InnoCare Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Get InnoCare Pharma alerts:

InnoCare Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnoCare Pharma Ltd is a China-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule targeted therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the company leverages structure-based drug design and comprehensive preclinical screening to advance drug candidates that address high-unmet-need cancers.

The company’s development pipeline comprises multiple small-molecule inhibitors in various stages of preclinical and early clinical evaluation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnoCare Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnoCare Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.