Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.31, but opened at $88.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 1,491,788 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 708.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total transaction of $590,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,375.75. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $647,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 334,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,978,365.36. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 888,907 shares of company stock valued at $73,312,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

