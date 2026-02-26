National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NA. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.33.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA traded up C$2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.33. The stock has a market cap of C$74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$106.67 and a 1 year high of C$192.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting National Bank of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. MarketBeat: Earnings release & call

Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. Positive Sentiment: Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. BNN Bloomberg: Q1 profit up to $1.25B

Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third‑party validation for upside potential. BayStreet.CA: Scotiabank raises target to C$202

Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third‑party validation for upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Share‑buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Newswire: NCIB amendment intention

Share‑buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Neutral Sentiment: Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. MarketWatch: Toronto stocks advance

Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Brand / marketing item: National Bank announced a partnership with tennis player Victoria Mboko — positive PR but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. CantechLetter: Partnership with Victoria Mboko

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.