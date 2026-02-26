CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 443 and last traded at GBX 439, with a volume of 100693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.77. The company has a market capitalization of £160.63 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.00.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

