CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 443 and last traded at GBX 439, with a volume of 100693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.77. The company has a market capitalization of £160.63 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.00.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).
