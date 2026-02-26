Short Interest in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Increases By 179.9%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,712 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the January 29th total of 969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

QDF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $84.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 475.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 717,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,774 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,048,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,347,000 after buying an additional 190,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 203,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 66.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

