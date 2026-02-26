Insider Selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 9,221 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 9,221 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $257,081.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 349,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $8,535,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 71.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 302,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Knowles by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Knowles by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

