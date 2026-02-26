Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$23.25. 91,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.95.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.45 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.