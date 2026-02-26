Chord Energy Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Chord Energy has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chord Energy to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 281,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,166. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

