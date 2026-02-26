APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 457,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,601. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.APi Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,060. This represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.