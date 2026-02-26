Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 49,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 167,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aebi Schmidt currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aebi Schmidt Trading Down 1.1%

Aebi Schmidt Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Aebi Schmidt’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aebi Schmidt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aebi Schmidt by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its position in Aebi Schmidt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

About Aebi Schmidt

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

