Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Short Interest Update

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,953 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 29th total of 30,886 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $24.85.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 899,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 637,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.