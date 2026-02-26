Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Short Interest Update

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,953 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 29th total of 30,886 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $24.85.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
Further Reading
