Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 10.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.6850. Approximately 600,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,797,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRME. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 533.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,884 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 6,426.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $16,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.
Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.
