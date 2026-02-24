Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 186,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 147,317 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.6%

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,346,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and posted ~28% YoY revenue growth, showing improved profitability versus recent quarters. Earnings / Press Release

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and posted ~28% YoY revenue growth, showing improved profitability versus recent quarters. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year revenue guide above estimates — Management projects 2026 revenue of about $2.7B–$2.9B, which Reuters and the company highlighted as above consensus, supporting the longer‑term growth story. Reuters: 2026 revenue forecast

Full‑year revenue guide above estimates — Management projects 2026 revenue of about $2.7B–$2.9B, which Reuters and the company highlighted as above consensus, supporting the longer‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion and M&A — Company is accelerating international expansion and closed the Eucalyptus acquisition (deal value up to $1.15B) to broaden its global footprint and product mix. InsiderMonkey: Eucalyptus deal

Strategic expansion and M&A — Company is accelerating international expansion and closed the Eucalyptus acquisition (deal value up to $1.15B) to broaden its global footprint and product mix. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and transcripts available — Full earnings call transcript and company shareholder letter provide color on strategy, margin drivers, and investments. Useful for modeling but reaction depends on how you value investment vs. regulatory risk. Earnings call transcript

Investor commentary and transcripts available — Full earnings call transcript and company shareholder letter provide color on strategy, margin drivers, and investments. Useful for modeling but reaction depends on how you value investment vs. regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Soft near‑term guidance — Q1 guidance came in below Street expectations, and management signaled margin pressure tied to pricing and investments, which is the primary reason shares moved down after the print. Coverage of guidance and reaction

Soft near‑term guidance — Q1 guidance came in below Street expectations, and management signaled margin pressure tied to pricing and investments, which is the primary reason shares moved down after the print. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / SEC probe disclosure — Company disclosed an SEC inquiry and faces heightened scrutiny over its compounded GLP‑1 weight‑loss offerings; regulatory risk raises uncertainty around future sales and cost structure. MSN: SEC investigation

Regulatory / SEC probe disclosure — Company disclosed an SEC inquiry and faces heightened scrutiny over its compounded GLP‑1 weight‑loss offerings; regulatory risk raises uncertainty around future sales and cost structure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Citi cut its PT to $13.25 (sell), BTIG downgraded to neutral, and other analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter, increasing near‑term selling pressure. Benzinga: Citi PT cut

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — Citi cut its PT to $13.25 (sell), BTIG downgraded to neutral, and other analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter, increasing near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Margins contracted and profitability mixed — Despite revenue gains, Q4 margins fell versus prior periods and net profit declined year‑over‑year, fueling concerns that growth is currently coming at the expense of margins. Zacks: margins contract

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,684.25. This trade represents a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after buying an additional 223,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,210,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 608,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.