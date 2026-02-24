Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.62 and last traded at GBX 44.32, with a volume of 4164575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.20.

Get Hays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hays

Hays Trading Down 1.3%

About Hays

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.54 million, a P/E ratio of -90.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.