Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after buying an additional 526,417 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 803,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 319,393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $10,489,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $9,517,000.

Shares of SOXL opened at $67.11 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

