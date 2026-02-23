Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $231,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24,556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $63.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 44.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

