Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,656,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,295,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,021,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,403,615,000 after buying an additional 950,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,397,000 after buying an additional 825,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $934,100,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.84.

Waters stock opened at $333.41 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $414.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

