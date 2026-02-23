Best Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 22nd

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves producing or enabling low-carbon, renewable energy and related clean technologies—such as solar and wind generation, battery storage, electric vehicles, and energy-efficiency solutions. For investors, they provide targeted exposure to the transition to a lower‑carbon economy but can carry sector-specific risks like policy or subsidy changes, technological disruption, and often higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NWTN (NWTNW)

