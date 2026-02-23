O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $428.17 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.28 and its 200-day moving average is $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

