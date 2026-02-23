Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 34,916 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

XOM opened at $147.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

