Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $24.69 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 42.6% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.