Definium Therapeutics (DFTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Definium Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Definium Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

DFTX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Definium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Definium Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definium Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $339,151.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 778,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,972.55. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,078.75. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFTX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

