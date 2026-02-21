PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to post earnings of $0.0056 per share and revenue of $3.0975 billion for the quarter.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.24 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a state‐owned commercial bank headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. As one of the country’s largest lenders by assets, the company primarily focuses on serving micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail customers. Its core mission revolves around supporting financial inclusion through a range of lending and deposit products designed to meet the needs of rural and urban communities alike.

The bank’s product portfolio includes microloans, agricultural financing, consumer loans and small business credit, alongside traditional corporate banking services.

