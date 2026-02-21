Solvay (SVYSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Solvay to post earnings of $0.4770 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Solvay Stock Performance

SVYSF opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. Solvay has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Founded in 1863 by Ernest and Alfred Solvay, the firm initially gained prominence for its development of an innovative ammonia-soda process for soda ash production. Over more than a century and a half, Solvay has expanded its portfolio through targeted research, acquisitions and strategic divestments, cementing its position as a leading supplier to a diverse range of industrial markets.

The company’s activities are organized into two primary business segments: Advanced Materials and Advanced Formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.