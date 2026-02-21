Thai Airways International PCL (TAWNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0066 per share and revenue of $1.4725 billion for the quarter.

Thai Airways International PCL Price Performance

Shares of TAWNF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Thai Airways International PCL has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Thai Airways International PCL alerts:

Thai Airways International PCL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol TAWNF, is the flag carrier and national airline of Thailand. The company provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services, operating a network of domestic, regional and long-haul routes. Its product offerings include economy, premium economy, business and royal silk class seating, along with in‐flight entertainment, duty‐free retail and loyalty program benefits under Royal Orchid Plus.

The airline is headquartered in Bangkok, with Suvarnabhumi Airport serving as its primary hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.