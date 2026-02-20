JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 51,057 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 412,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $281.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

