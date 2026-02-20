CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.110-2.160 EPS.

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,279. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $3,016,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JonesTrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

