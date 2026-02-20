Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 4,086,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $464.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.63 million. Savers Value Village had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $531,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.