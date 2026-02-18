TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TC Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.04%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,801,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,632,200,000 after acquiring an additional 980,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,305,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,868,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

