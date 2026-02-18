TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TC Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
TC Energy Price Performance
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.04%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,801,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,632,200,000 after acquiring an additional 980,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,305,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,868,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance beat expectations and the firm raised its dividend; management gave 2026 comparable EBITDA guidance of C$11.6–11.8B and net capex guidance of C$5.5–6.0B — supportive for cash flow and the dividend narrative. TC Energy Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Dividend Raised
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley nudged its target higher to C$93 while keeping an Overweight rating, reflecting favorable fundamentals for midstream/renewable infrastructure. This supports upside potential if execution continues. Morgan Stanley Lifts TC Energy Target
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage notes show a consensus upward tilt on targets (a cited $84.00 target), giving analysts’ price expectations above the current level. Brokerages Set TC Energy PT at $84.00
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market-momentum signals improved — TRP’s relative strength rating jumped to 83, which can attract momentum buyers. RSI/Relative Strength Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James moved TRP to a “hold” rating (an upgrade to hold) — a neutral repositioning that reduces conviction but is not outright negative. Raymond James Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups highlight TRP as a solid natural gas/midstream play, reinforcing the thesis that underlying demand and fee-based cash flows support valuation. Seeking Alpha Natural Gas Thesis
- Negative Sentiment: CIBC downgraded TRP from “strong-buy” to “hold,” reducing optimism from a formerly high-conviction analyst. CIBC Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial also cut TRP from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding to the cluster of downgrades that can pressure near-term sentiment. National Bank Financial Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold,” another hit to analyst conviction that may prompt short-term selling or reduce inflows from advisory models. TD Securities Downgrade
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.
The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.
Read More
