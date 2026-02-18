BBR Partners LLC Purchases 478,491 Shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF $LPRE

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,491 shares during the period. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LPRE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $28.58.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Company Profile

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

