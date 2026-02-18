BBR Partners LLC Purchases 478,491 Shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF $LPRE

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,491 shares during the period. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LPRE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $28.58.
Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.