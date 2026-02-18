Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,104 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 14,282 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SOTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sono-Tek presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 12,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,234. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of -0.32.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

