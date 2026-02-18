Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,104 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 14,282 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sono-Tek presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 12,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,234. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of -0.32.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.
The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.
