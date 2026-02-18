Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Syon Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 470.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 2.0% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $37,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,845.52. The trade was a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.