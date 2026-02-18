Syon Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

EWC stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

