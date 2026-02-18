Reliance (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.38), FiscalAI reports. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion.

Reliance Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE RS traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. 586,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,740. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average of $294.28. Reliance has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $365.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reliance by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

