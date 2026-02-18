Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 19.87%.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 227,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,613. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

