Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

