FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,348,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,085,894,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,627,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,715,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,830,000 after acquiring an additional 374,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

FE opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

