Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,885,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,514,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.37% of CVS Health worth $8,962,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,014,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after buying an additional 2,117,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2,675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

