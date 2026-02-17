Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Public Storage $PSA

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,068,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.15% of Public Storage worth $6,663,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,153,971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 498.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after purchasing an additional 481,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Public Storage by 375.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,190,000 after purchasing an additional 307,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,177,000 after purchasing an additional 177,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 141,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $300.55 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.15.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price (down previously from $316.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $331.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

