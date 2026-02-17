Snider Financial Group Has $3.76 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

Broadcom stock opened at $325.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

